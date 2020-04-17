This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Technology 17 April 2020
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Marine robot multitasking

    Study looks at potential to serve industry and science.

    Australian Institute of Marine Science

    Underwater robots are regularly used by the oil and gas industry to inspect and maintain offshore structures.

    But as this image suggests, they could also handle more delicate tasks, such as collecting marine samples.

    In a paper in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science, an international team led by Dianne McLean and Miles Parsons from the Australian Institute of Marine Science identifies a range of instruments that could be easily added to remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), including cameras, audio recorders and sample collectors.

    "Here, we identify and describe operationally feasible methods to adjust the way in which industry ROVs are operated to enhance the scientific value of data that they collect, without significantly impacting scheduling or adding to deployment costs,” the authors write.

    “These include rapid marine life survey protocols, imaging improvements, the addition of a range of scientific sensors, and collection of biological samples.”

    Explore #robotics
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Cosmos editorial team.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C86 front cover ovato
    1. https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fmars.2020.00220/full
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles