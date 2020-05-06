This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    Technology 06 May 2020
    1 minute read 
    Looking inside a cell

    Imaging technology allows nanoscale visualisation.

    Fang Huang/Purdue University

    This image shows a 3D super-resolution reconstruction of dendrites in the primary visual cortex of a brain.

    It was created, and made possible, by researchers at Purdue University in the US, who have developed an imaging tool that allows visualisation of nanoscale structures inside whole cells and tissues – a breakthrough that could allow for better understanding of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's

    The technology, described in a paper in the journal Nature Methods, allows the positions of biomolecules to be located with a precision down to a few nanometres, thus resolving cellular and tissue architectures with high resolution and fidelity.

    "Our technology allows us to measure wavefront distortions induced by the specimen, either a cell or a tissue, directly from the signals generated by single molecules – tiny light sources attached to the cellular structures of interest," says co-author Fang Huang.

    "By knowing the distortion induced, we can pinpoint the positions of individual molecules at high precision and accuracy. We obtain thousands to millions of coordinates of individual molecules within a cell or tissue volume and use these coordinates to reveal the nanoscale architectures of specimen constituents."

    Explore #cells #3D imaging
    Cosmos editorial team.
