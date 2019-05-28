This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Technology 28 May 2019
    Is it a bird? A plane? No, it’s your retail delivery

    NASA builds drone-management software as numbers grow.

    Drones fly through the crowded skies of Reno, Nevada.

    NASA/Maria Werries.

    Modelling suggests that within a year or so there will be about 400,000 commercial drones operating in the US, alongside at least two million others used only for recreational purposes.

    The potential for airborne collisions is thus all too easy to imagine.

    The good folk at NASA imagined it quite a while ago and since 2015 has been field testing the technical and navigational challenges of operating drones in crowded skies. The organisation is running a program called the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Management project (UTM).

    From now until August, the project kicks over into its most challenging phases, investigating the difficulties of using drones to navigate city streets. Trials of its newly developed traffic management software are underway in Reno, in Nevada, and Corpus Christi, Texas.

    Explore #drones #NASA
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    1. https://www.nasa.gov/ames/utm
