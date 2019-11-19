This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • News Technology 19 November 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Engineers less flush with success

    Super slippery toilet conserves water and cuts odour, they say.

    A new coating could make the average toilet bowl a lot more efficient.

    RYAN CHENG PHOTOGRAPHY / Getty Images

    By Nick Carne

    Imagine if your poop didn’t stick. That’s stick.

    Engineers from Penn State University in the US have developed a “robust bio-inspired, liquid, sludge- and bacteria-repellent coating” they say can essentially make a toilet self-cleaning.

    Aside from the health and aesthetic benefits, it could greatly reduce the amount of water needed for each flush of a conventional toilet.

    “Water scarcity threatens over half of the world’s population, yet over 141 billion litres of fresh water are used globally each day for toilet flushing,” Tak-Sing Wong, Jing Wang and colleagues write in the journal Nature Sustainability.

    “This is nearly six times the daily water consumption of the population in Africa.”

    And toilet bowls are not the only possible application, they say, for the liquid-entrenched smooth surface (LESS) coating developed in their Laboratory for Nature Inspired Engineering.

    It is, in fact, a two-step process. The first spray, created from molecularly grafted polymers, creates a smooth, liquid-repellent foundation, but when it dries it grows molecules that look like hairs, with a diameter of about 1,000,000 times thinner than a human's.

    The second spray infuses a thin layer of lubricant around those nanoscopic hairs to create an even more slippery surface.

    "When we put that coating on a toilet in the lab and dump synthetic faecal matter on it, it just completely slides down and nothing sticks to [the toilet]," Wang says.

    A new coating would have to be applied to a conventional toilet after about 500 flushes, the authors note, but that would only take about five minutes.

    They say their experiments also show the surface effectively repels bacteria, which spread disease and unpleasant smells – particularly valuable in waterless toilets that are used in developing countries and rural areas.

    “The ability to prevent the fouling of faecal matter and bacteria will further reduce odour generation, which will make shared toilets more appealing to the public and could further promote safe and dignified sanitation,” they write.

    Explore #sanitation #water
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Nick carne avatar 1533012893.jpg?ixlib=rails 2.1
    Nick Carne is editor of Cosmos digital and editorial manager for The Royal Institution of Australia.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C84 cover 600
    1. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41893-019-0421-0
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles