  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Video Technology 17 January 2017
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Engineers cook up super-light, super-strong 3-D material

    Graphene was heated and squashed to become one of the strongest, lightweight materials known. 


    A new graphene material 10 times stronger than steel     but only a 20th its density has been unveiled by Massachusetts Institute of Technology engineers.

    Graphene is a 2-D lattice of carbon atoms arranged in a honeycomb pattern and is the strongest known 2-D material.

    But as graphene is just one atom thick, it is far too thin to be useful in, for instance, construction, despite its strength.

    This new discovery by the US team has translated 2-D graphene to a useful 3-D form. They heated and compressed graphene to form a coral-like structure which proved incredibly strong.

    Although the researchers weren’t the first to propose a lightweight structure for 3-D graphene, they were the first to produce a mathematical model that very closely matched their experimental observations.

    The crucial aspect of this discovery lies with the actual geometric configuration of the object rather than the material itself.

    This means that by forming other materials such as polymers and metals into this geometric configuration, engineers can make them much lighter and stronger.

    The work was published in Science Advances.

    Explore #graphene
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Contrib vishnuvarma.jpg?ixlib=rails 2.1
    Vishnu Varma is a physics student from Queen Mary University of London with an interest in scientific writing and research in physics. He is currently a Cosmos intern.
    Recommended for you
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles