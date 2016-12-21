  • Latest
    Image of the Day Technology 21 December 2016
    Electron interactions teased apart

    Time-resolved 'stop-action' measurements identify an unusual form of energy loss.

    BROOKHAVEN NATIONAL LABORATORY

    Shown here is a microscopic image of a bismuth strontium calcium copper oxide sample used in a new high-speed imaging technique. Colour changes show changes in sample height and curvature to dramatically reveal the layered structure and flatness of the material.

    A very fast, intense "pump" laser to give electrons a blast of energy, and a second "probe" laser to measure the electrons' energy level and direction of movement as they relax back to their normal state.

    The work was published in Nature Communications.

    Explore #electrons #Image of the Day
