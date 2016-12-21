Electron interactions teased apart

BROOKHAVEN NATIONAL LABORATORY

Shown here is a microscopic image of a bismuth strontium calcium copper oxide sample used in a new high-speed imaging technique. Colour changes show changes in sample height and curvature to dramatically reveal the layered structure and flatness of the material.

A very fast, intense "pump" laser to give electrons a blast of energy, and a second "probe" laser to measure the electrons' energy level and direction of movement as they relax back to their normal state.

The work was published in Nature Communications.

