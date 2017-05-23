Boeing boosts Australia into the aerospace major league

The new A$35 million agreement will see Australia become the largest Boeing research and development operation outside the United States. Researchers will be working together in a range of fascinating areas from space sciences to advanced materials and manufacturing.

Scientists, engineers and researchers from CSIRO have been working closely with Boeing for almost 30 years on technologies that have made real differences to the aerospace industry. In the words of CSIRO Chief Executive Larry Marshall, “our relationship is a real success story of science partnering with industry to create impact, and we’re looking forward to growing that impact even further in the coming years”.

We’re proud to see Australian scientists of the forefront of groundbreaking research, and look forward to hearing about the discoveries that this partnership with undoubtedly produce.