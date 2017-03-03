  • Latest
    Apple emojis enlisted to tackle diabetes

    APPLE/Timothy skinner

    A new app that helps patients to live with diabetes uses emojis to make baffling medical text easier to understand.

    The app was designed by Timothy Skinner, one of Australia's leading diabetes researchers, using the Apple Developer Kit, to bring to life his DESMOND program, that helps patients manage the disease.

    The emojis, some of which are pictured above, are designed to make complex and confusing medical text as accessible to as many people as possible, including people in remote or Indigenous communities where English literacy may be low.

    Skinner invented a whole new library of emojis to help communicate things we may not have looked for before to represent fibre, blood pressure, cholesterol or even amputation.

    The app was funded by the National Health & Medical Research Council, and will be trialled in Indigenous communities in a project supported by Diabetes WA and Charles Darwin University, where Skinner is head of the School of Psychological and Clinical Sciences.

    Explore #diabetes #Apple developer kit
    Cosmos reporter is a contributor to Cosmos Magazine
