This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Space 20 May 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    When galaxies almost collide

    A titanic near miss stirs up stars.

    The after-effects of a galactic glancing blow: NCG 4485.

    NASA/ESA

    The image of a massive galaxy called NCG 4485, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, shows remarkable asymmetry.

    The reason, NASA scientists say, lies off-camera: another galaxy, called NGC 4490, which millions of years ago came very close to smacking into it.

    The extraordinary gravitational force of the near-miss caused massive destruction and disruption, resulting in a compression of interstellar gas that triggered a flurry of new star formation. The process continues, visible as the blue and pink areas on the right-hand side of the image.

    The two galaxies are now 24,000 light-years apart, but the effects of their close encounter will be visible for eons.

    Explore #galaxies #Hubble Space Telescope
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C82 cover 600
    1. http://hubblesite.org/
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles