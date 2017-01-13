What the Huygens probe saw when it landed on Titan



On 14 January 2005, the European Space Agency's Huygens probe descended to the surface of Saturn's hazy moon, Titan.



Carried to Saturn by NASA's Cassini spacecraft, Huygens made the most distant landing ever on another world, and the only landing on a body in the outer solar system. This video uses actual images taken by the probe during its two-and-a-half hour fall under its parachutes.

