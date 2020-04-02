What’s 50,000 times the mass of the Sun but hard to find?

This photo was taken with Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys. The black hole, named 3XMM J215022.4−055108, is indicated by the white circle. The star cluster is in the vicinity of the galaxy at the centre of the image. Much smaller images of distant background galaxies appear sprinkled around the image, including a face-on spiral just above the central foreground galaxy. NASA, ESA, and D. Lin (University of New Hampshire)

Astronomers say new data from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope provides the strongest evidence yet for intermediate-mass black holes (IMBH) in the Universe, confirming that one dwells inside a dense star cluster.

IMBHs are smaller than the supermassive black holes that lie at the core of large galaxies but larger than stellar-mass black holes formed by the collapse of massive stars.



3XMM J215022.4−055108, as it’s known, is more than 50,000 times the mass of the Sun – but was nonetheless hard to find.



A team led by Dacheng Lin from the University of New Hampshire used Hubble to follow up leads from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and the ESA’s X-ray Multi-Mirror Mission (XMM-Newton), which carries three high-throughput X-ray telescopes and an optical monitor to make long uninterrupted exposures providing highly sensitive observations.



"Intermediate-mass black holes are very elusive objects, and so it is critical to carefully consider and rule out alternative explanations for each candidate,” says Lin. “That is what Hubble has allowed us to do for our candidate.”



In 2006, Chandra and XMM-Newton detected a powerful flare of X-rays, but it was not clear if they originated from inside or outside of our galaxy. Researchers attributed them to a star being torn apart after coming too close to a gravitationally powerful compact object, such as a black hole.

Surprisingly, the X-ray source was not located in the centre of a galaxy, where massive black holes normally reside. This raised hopes that an IMBH was the culprit, but first another possible source had to be ruled out – a neutron star in the Milky Way, cooling off after being heated to a very high temperature.

Hubble was pointed at the source, and deep, high-resolution imaging confirmed that the X-rays emanated not from an isolated source in our galaxy, but instead in a distant, dense star cluster on the outskirts of another galaxy – just the sort of place astronomers expected to find evidence for an IMBH.



Previous Hubble research has shown that the more massive the galaxy, the more massive its black hole. Therefore, this new result suggests the star cluster that is home to 3XMM J215022.4?055108 may be the stripped-down core of a lower-mass dwarf galaxy that has been gravitationally and tidally disrupted by its close interactions with its current larger galaxy host.



Lin says confirming one IMBH opens the door to the possibility that many more lurk undetected in the dark, waiting to be given away by a star passing too close.



"Studying the origin and evolution of the intermediate-mass black holes will finally give an answer as to how the supermassive black holes that we find in the centres of massive galaxies came to exist," adds co-author Natalie Webb, from the Université de Toulouse, France.



The research is described in a paper in the Astrophysical Journal Letters. It is available on the preprint server arXiv.