This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Space 10 December 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Welcome to supernova central

    NGC 5468 has seen some action over the years.

    ESA/Hubble & NASA, W. Li et al.

    Supernovae are born when stars explode, and we know that galaxy NGC 5468 has hosted a number of such events in the past 20 years.

    Despite being just over 130 million light-years away, its orientation with respect to us makes it easier to spot the action.

    As this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows, we see NGC 5468 face on, meaning we can see the galaxy’s loose, open spiral pattern in beautiful detail.

    Supernovae happen in one of two ways.

    In one scenario, a massive star depletes its fuel at the end of its life, becoming dynamically unstable and unable to support its bulk, causing it to collapse inward and violently explode.

    In the other, a white dwarf (the dense remnant of a once-normal star) in an orbiting stellar couple siphons more mass off its companion than it is able to support, igniting runaway nuclear fusion in its core and beginning the supernova process.

    Both result in an intensely bright object that can rival the light of a whole galaxy – putting even NGC 5468 temporarily in the shade.

    Explore #supernova #Galaxy
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    Cosmos 85 front cover
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles