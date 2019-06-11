This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • News Space 11 June 2019
    1 minute read 
    Watch: NASA’s Mars Helicopter ready to fly

    The space agency releases footage of final preparations for a historic test of the laws of physics.

    Ready to fly: NASA's Mars helicopter.

    NASA/JPL

    Work on what will hopefully turn out to be the first human-made craft to fly and hover on Mars is almost complete, with researchers and engineers now ready for final tests on the NASA Mars Helicopter.

    The 1.8-kilogram copter, developed at the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, US, and tested at Lockheed Martin Space in Denver, will be strapped to the belly of the Mar 2020 rover, and deployed once the mission has landed.

    The Mars atmosphere is only 1% as dense as the enveloping Earth. A common joke among the helicopter developers is that the laws of physics thus predict that powered flight will be almost impossible – but the reality will be much harder than that.

    NASA/JPL

    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
