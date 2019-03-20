This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Space 20 March 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Using Pepsi to see magnetic fields

    Astronomers capture forces at work on the surface of a distant star.

    The magnetic secrets of a star called II Pegasi revealed.

    Strassmeier, et al

    The Potsdam Echelle Polarimetric and Spectroscopic Instrument, part of the at the Large Binocular Telescope in Arizona, rejoices in the acronym PEPSI.

    The instrument is designed to detect and record the magnetic fields of stars using a technique called Zeeman-Doppler-Imaging, and its first results have just been published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

    Seen here is a depiction of the magnetic field of a star called II Pegasi, a binary system in the constellation of Pegasus, about 130 light-years from Earth.

    Explore #magnetic field #stars #astronomy
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C82 cover 600
    1. https://www.aanda.org/component/article?access=doi&amp;doi=10.1051/0004-6361/201834906
    Recommended for you
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles