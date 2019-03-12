This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Space 12 March 2019
    1 minute read 
    Ultima Thule in 3D

    Victorian-era photographic gimmickry produces fantastic new view of Kuiper Belt Object.

    Ultima Thule in 3D.

    NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute/National Optical Astronomy Observatory

    If you have a pair of 3D glasses to hand – the cheap cardboard variety, with one red pane and one blue will do – put them on and enjoy this new optical illusion produced by the good folks at NASA.

    Pictured is Ultima Thule, the Kuiper Belt Object that is currently the object of object of intense attention by the New Horizons craft.

    To make the picture, technicians cleverly combined two sets of pictures taken by the craft’s Long-Range Reconnaissance Imager (LORRI), taken 25 minutes apart. Juxtaposing them creates a fun stereo view of the object, which is officially known as 2014 MU69.

    Explore #Ultima Thule #Kuiper Belt Object
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
