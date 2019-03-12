Ultima Thule in 3D.

If you have a pair of 3D glasses to hand – the cheap cardboard variety, with one red pane and one blue will do – put them on and enjoy this new optical illusion produced by the good folks at NASA.

Pictured is Ultima Thule, the Kuiper Belt Object that is currently the object of object of intense attention by the New Horizons craft.

To make the picture, technicians cleverly combined two sets of pictures taken by the craft’s Long-Range Reconnaissance Imager (LORRI), taken 25 minutes apart. Juxtaposing them creates a fun stereo view of the object, which is officially known as 2014 MU69.