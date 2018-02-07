  • Latest
    Image of the Day Space 07 February 2018
    Two moons

    Saturn’s moons Titan and Rhea are a study in contrasts.

    Saturn’s moon Rhea passes in front of Titan.
    NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

    In this view, Saturn's icy moon Rhea passes in front of Titan as seen by NASA’s Cassini spacecraft. Some of the differences between the two large moons are readily apparent. While Rhea is a heavily-cratered, airless world, Titan's nitrogen-rich atmosphere is even thicker than Earth's.

    This natural-colour image was taken in visible light with the Cassini narrow-angle camera on November 19, 2009, at a distance of approximately 1,148,000 kilometers from Rhea.

    The Cassini spacecraft ended its mission on September 15, 2017, by diving into Saturn’s atmosphere.

