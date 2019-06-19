This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Space 19 June 2019
    1 minute read 
    Two ancient galaxies, merging

    About 13 billion years ago there was a titanic collision.

    Composite image of B14-65666 showing the distributions of dust (red), oxygen (green) and carbon (blue), observed by ALMA, and stars (white), observed by the Hubble Space Telescope.

    ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO), NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, Hashimoto et al.

    This is a composite image of a galaxy known as B14-65666, put together by astronomers using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), in Chile, and the NASA-ESA Hubble Space, published in the Journal of the Astronomical Society of Japan.

    The image is remarkable for two reasons.

    The first is that the light that comprises it took 13 billion years to travel to the lens of the telescope – making B14-65666 one of the earliest galaxies ever photographed.

    The second is that as lead researcher Takuya Hashimoto from Japan’s Waseda University and his colleagues were sorting through the data they discovered that they were looking at not one galaxy but two.

    “With rich data from ALMA and HST, combined with advanced data analysis, we could put the pieces together to show that B14-65666 is a pair of merging galaxies in the earliest era of the universe,” explains Hashimoto.

    1. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/325556857_Big_Three_Dragons_a_z_715_Lyman_BreakGalaxy_Detected_in_OIII_88_mum_CII_158_mum_and_Dust_Continuum_with_ALMA
