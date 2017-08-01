True colours of the Great Red Spot
Even without enhancement the Great Red Spot is one of the wonders of the solar system.
This true-color image offers a natural color rendition of what the Great Red Spot and surrounding areas would look like to human eyes from Juno’s position. The tumultuous atmospheric zones in and around the Great Red Spot are clearly visible.
The image was taken on July 10, 2017 at 07:10 p.m. PDT (10:10 p.m. EDT), as the Juno spacecraft performed its seventh close flyby of Jupiter. At the time the image was taken, the spacecraft was about 13,917 kilometres from the tops of the clouds of the planet at a latitude of -32.6 degrees.
Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.