  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • hide announcement 20% off all Cosmos print and web subscriptions, enter the coupon code DAD20 at checkout – Shop now
    Image of the Day Space 01 August 2017
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    True colours of the Great Red Spot

    Even without enhancement the Great Red Spot is one of the wonders of the solar system.

    A true-colour image of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot.
    A true-colour image of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot.
    NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Björn Jónsson

    This image of Jupiter’s iconic Great Red Spot was created by citizen scientist Björn Jónsson using data from the JunoCam imager on NASA’s Juno spacecraft.

    This true-color image offers a natural color rendition of what the Great Red Spot and surrounding areas would look like to human eyes from Juno’s position. The tumultuous atmospheric zones in and around the Great Red Spot are clearly visible.

    The image was taken on July 10, 2017 at 07:10 p.m. PDT (10:10 p.m. EDT), as the Juno spacecraft performed its seventh close flyby of Jupiter. At the time the image was taken, the spacecraft was about 13,917 kilometres from the tops of the clouds of the planet at a latitude of -32.6 degrees.

    Explore #Great Red Spot #Jupiter #colour
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles