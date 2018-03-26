Treasures of the cosmos, in France

If your passion is astrophysics and you're in the vicinity of the French city of Toulouse in May, you might like to attend a workshop run by the Research Institute in Astrophysics and Planetology (IRAP).

The workshop, called Treasures Hidden in High Energy Catalogues, runs from May 22 to 24, and will be held in IRAP’s main conference room.

It will showcase various data gathered by XMM-Newton, the X-ray space observatory launched by the European Space Agency (ESA) in 1999.

Talks will be held each day, covering a number of subjects, including galaxies, star clusters, and compact stars, using data collected by missions including NASA’s Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array (NuSTAR). Other speakers will discuss future space missions, such as ESA’s Advanced Telescope for High-Energy Astrophysics (Athena).

Scientists speaking at the event include Norbert Schartel, one of the lead scientists from the ESA, Mara Salvato from the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics in Germany, and Dacheng Lin from the University of New Hampshire, US, who studies how black holes grow.

There is a dinner to look forward to on May 23, with enticing food and company on offer.

A full program will be released in April. Don’t delay in registering for this free event, as places are limited to 90.