Titan and Rhea

Smog-enshrouded Titan (5150 kilometres across) glows to the left of airless Rhea (1528 kilometres across) in this photo taken by the Cassini spacecraft in 2006.

The image was taken in visible light with Cassini’s narrow-angle camera on June 11, 2006 at a distance of approximately 3.6 million kilometres from Rhea and 5.3 million kilometres from Titan. The Sun-Rhea-spacecraft, or phase, angle is 157 degrees on Rhea. Image scale is 22 kilometres per pixel on Rhea and 32 kilometres per pixel on Titan.