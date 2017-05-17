The Venera program: When Russia went to Venus

Venera 5 illustrated in a still from the film ‘The Storming of Venus’, 1969. Sovfoto / Getty

On 16 May 1969, the Venera 5 space probe reached Venus. It had set off on its journey four months earlier, as part of the Venera program (Russian for Venus), the long-running series of Soviet missions to the second planet from the Sun.

As the probe approached the Venusian atmosphere, the main spacecraft jettisoned a capsule enclosing the scientific instruments, which opened a parachute and drifted to the surface, transmitting atmospheric data for 53 minutes on the way down.

Over 23 years from 1961 to 1984, 18-odd Venera spacecraft were sent out: 13 successfully transmitted data from the Venusian atmosphere, of which 10 survived to reach the surface and send back information.

Today, the Venera missions offer a window into an often forgotten period of Solar System exploration.

The beginning: Diagram of Venera 1, launched on 12 February 1961. Sovfoto / Getty

Venera 4 being prepared for flight in 1967. Sovfoto / Getty

The descent capsule of Venera 5 being lowered into a centrifuge for testing in a still from the film ‘The Storming of Venus’. Sovfoto / Getty

Venera 7 in the testing and assembly area, 1970. SVF2 / Getty

A working model of the lander used in Venera 9 and 10 during testing in 1975. Sovfoto / Getty

V.I. Yegorov and N.I. Antoshin, veterans of the Soviet space industry, assembling the Venera 13 in 1981. SVF2 / Getty