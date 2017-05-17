  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Gallery Space 17 May 2017
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    The Venera program: When Russia went to Venus

    48 years ago today, the Russian Venera 5 spacecraft entered the atmosphere of Venus.

    Venera 5 illustrated in a still from the film ‘The Storming of Venus’, 1969.
    Sovfoto / Getty

    On 16 May 1969, the Venera 5 space probe reached Venus. It had set off on its journey four months earlier, as part of the Venera program (Russian for Venus), the long-running series of Soviet missions to the second planet from the Sun.

    As the probe approached the Venusian atmosphere, the main spacecraft jettisoned a capsule enclosing the scientific instruments, which opened a parachute and drifted to the surface, transmitting atmospheric data for 53 minutes on the way down.

    Over 23 years from 1961 to 1984, 18-odd Venera spacecraft were sent out: 13 successfully transmitted data from the Venusian atmosphere, of which 10 survived to reach the surface and send back information.

    Today, the Venera missions offer a window into an often forgotten period of Solar System exploration.

    The beginning: Diagram of Venera 1, launched on 12 February 1961.
    Sovfoto / Getty

    Venera 4 being prepared for flight in 1967.
    Sovfoto / Getty

    The descent capsule of Venera 5 being lowered into a centrifuge for testing in a still from the film ‘The Storming of Venus’.
    Sovfoto / Getty

    Venera 7 in the testing and assembly area, 1970.
    SVF2 / Getty

    A working model of the lander used in Venera 9 and 10 during testing in 1975.
    Sovfoto / Getty

    V.I. Yegorov and N.I. Antoshin, veterans of the Soviet space industry, assembling the Venera 13 in 1981.
    SVF2 / Getty

    Pictures of the surface of Venus taken by Venera 14 in 1982.
    SVF2 / Getty

    Explore #Venus #solar system #space exploration
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Recommended for you
    How do game-playing programs choose the best move?

    In games where there are more possible moves than atoms in the universe, programs such as Google DeepMind's AlphaGo can use the simple but effective Monte Carlo tree search to narrow their options. 

    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles