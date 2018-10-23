This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Space 23 October 2018
    The sun, two ways

    NASA captures simultaneous images using different wavelengths.

    NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory observes the sun across multiple wavelengths.

    NASA/GSFC/Solar Dynamics Observatory

    NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, launched in 2010 and orbiting 36,000 kilometres above the Earth, views the sun through 10 different wavelengths.

    To produce this image, researchers combined the results from two wavelengths at the extreme ultraviolet end of the spectrum. The result shows how using the different setting allows definition of fine detail on and above the surface.

