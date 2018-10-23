The sun, two ways
NASA captures simultaneous images using different wavelengths.
NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, launched in 2010 and orbiting 36,000 kilometres above the Earth, views the sun through 10 different wavelengths.
To produce this image, researchers combined the results from two wavelengths at the extreme ultraviolet end of the spectrum. The result shows how using the different setting allows definition of fine detail on and above the surface.
Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.