    Image of the Day Space 31 August 2017
    The snowy dunes of Mars

    In winter, frozen carbon dioxide collects in drifts on the dunes of Mars.

    Frozen carbon dioxide traces intricate patterns on the red dunes of Mars.
    NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

    It was spring in the Northern hemisphere when this image was taken on May 21, 2017, at 13:21 local Mars time, by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera on NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.

    Over the winter, snow and ice have inexorably covered the dunes. Unlike on Earth, this snow and ice is carbon dioxide, better known to us as dry ice.

    When the sun starts shining on it in the spring, the ice on the smooth surface of the dune cracks and escaping gas carries dark sand out from the dune below, often creating beautiful patterns. On the rough surface between the dunes, frost is trapped behind small sheltered ridges.

