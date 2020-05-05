The power behind Artemis 1

This is the kind of grunt you need to get to the Moon. The four RS-25 engines shown here are attached to the 65-metre SLS core stage that will send NASA’s Artemis I mission into space by early next year.

It is currently at Stennis Space Centre near Bay St Louis, Mississippi, undergoing a Green Run – an integrated test of the entire new stage that will culminate with the firing of all the engines.



NASA’s Pegasus barge will then take the core stage to NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida where it will be integrated with other parts of the rocket and Orion for Artemis I.



The first four launches in the Artemis program, which will take mankind back to the Moon (and land a female astronaut for the first time), will use existing space shuttle engines that have been updated with new controllers and upgraded to fly at a higher performance level.



NASA has just signed a US$1.79 billion contract to produce 18 new engines to take things from there.

