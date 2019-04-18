This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Space 18 April 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    The place where stars are formed

    Researchers gain first image of a distant but important part of the Milky Way.

    Many stars are born: the HII region 14,000 light-years from Earth.

    Charles Kerton

    This is an area of the Milky Way known as CTB 102, about 14,000 light-years from Earth.

    The area is classified as an HII region. It contains massive clouds of ionised hydrogen atoms, and is known to be a very active star nursery.

    Its distance from Earth and an enormous conglomeration of gas and dust that lies just in front of it mean that CTB 102 has been challenging to observe.

    Now, however, researchers led by Sung-ju Kang from the Korea Astronomy and Space Institute have succeeded in creating first-ever high-resolution image of the region, using carbon monoxide observations of molecular clouds.

    The image was attained using a new radio-telescope installed at the Taeduk Radio Astronomy Observatory in South Korea.

    The results will soon be published in the Astrophysical Journal, and are currently available on the pre-print server, arxiv.

    Explore #stars #Milky Way
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C82 cover 600
    1. https://arxiv.org/abs/1904.00529
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles