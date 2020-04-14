This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    Image of the Day Space 14 April 2020
    1 minute read 
    An iconic subject, now in infrared

    The Pillars of Creation never disappoint.

    NASA, ESA/Hubble and the Hubble Heritage Team

    The Eagle Nebula’s Pillars of Creation are one of the Hubble Space Telescopes most popular “models”.

    Five years ago, NASA and the ESA released a new image in visible light that really captured the imagination, but we think they’ve topped it with this infrared view.

    The entire frame is peppered with bright stars, and baby stars can be seen being formed within the pillars, which appear almost ghostly.

    Cosmos editorial team.
