An iconic subject, now in infrared
The Pillars of Creation never disappoint.
The Eagle Nebula’s Pillars of Creation are one of the Hubble Space Telescopes most popular “models”.
Five years ago, NASA and the ESA released a new image in visible light that really captured the imagination, but we think they’ve topped it with this infrared view.
The entire frame is peppered with bright stars, and baby stars can be seen being formed within the pillars, which appear almost ghostly.
- https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/hubble/main/index.html
- https://www.spacetelescope.org/images/heic1501a/