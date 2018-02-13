  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Account
    Gift
    Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Image of the Day Space 13 February 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    The most distant photo ever taken

    The New Horizons probe sent home the most distant photo ever taken by a spacecraft.

    The Kuiper Belt object KBO 2012 HZ84, as seen by the New Horizons space probe.
    The Kuiper Belt object KBO 2012 HZ84, as seen by the New Horizons space probe.
    NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute

    The New Horizons spacecraft, which flew past Pluto in 2015, is now on its way out to the Kuiper Belt, the wide band of small pieces of rock and ice that encircles the solar system. It is due to pass by an object there known as 2014 MU69 at the beginning of 2019.

    While the craft is mainly dormant to conserve power while it travels, in December 2017 scientists at mission control briefly turned on the camera to take some calibration images.

    The picture shown above, a false-colour image of a Kuiper Belt object with the designation 2012 HZ84, is the most distant photo from Earth ever taken by a spacecraft.

    Explore #Kuiper belt #New Horizons
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles