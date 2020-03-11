This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    News Space 11 March 2020
    1 minute read 
    The long and winding arms

    Barred spiral galaxies present astronomical challenges.

    ESA/Hubble & NASA, P. Erwin et al.; CC BY 4.0

    The barred spiral galaxy NGC 3887, seen here as viewed by the Wide Field Camera 3 aboard the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, lies more than 60-million light-years away from us.

    The orientation as shown in this image, while not exactly face-on, allows us to see NGC 3887’s spiral arms and central bulge in detail, making it an ideal target for studying a spiral galaxy’s winding arms and the stars within them.

    The very existence of spiral arms was for a long time a problem for astronomers. The arms emanate from a spinning core and should, therefore, become wound up ever more tightly, causing them to eventually disappear after a (cosmologically) short amount of time.

    It was only in the 1960s that astronomers came up with the solution to this winding problem; rather than behaving like rigid structures, spiral arms are in fact areas of greater density in a galaxy’s disc, with dynamics like those of a traffic jam.

    The density of cars moving through a traffic jam increases at the centre, where they move more slowly. Spiral arms function in a similar way; as gas and dust move through the density waves they become compressed and linger, before moving out of them again.

    #galaxy #Hubble Space Telescope
    Cosmos editorial team.
