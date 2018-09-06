At the centre of the photo above, a monster young star 200,000 times brighter than our Sun is blasting powerful ultraviolet radiation and hurricane-like stellar winds, carving out a fantasy landscape of ridges, cavities, and mountains of gas and dust.

This mayhem is all happening at the heart of the Lagoon Nebula, a vast stellar nursery located 4,000 light-years away that is visible in binoculars simply as a smudge of light with a bright core.

The image was captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.