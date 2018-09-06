This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Space 06 September 2018
    1 minute read 
    The Lagoon Nebula

    Four thousand light-years away, a young star is sculpting a spectacular cloud of dust and gas.

    The Lagoon Nebula.
    NASA / ESA / STScl
    NASA / ESA / STScl

    At the centre of the photo above, a monster young star 200,000 times brighter than our Sun is blasting powerful ultraviolet radiation and hurricane-like stellar winds, carving out a fantasy landscape of ridges, cavities, and mountains of gas and dust.

    This mayhem is all happening at the heart of the Lagoon Nebula, a vast stellar nursery located 4,000 light-years away that is visible in binoculars simply as a smudge of light with a bright core.

    The image was captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.

