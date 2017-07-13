  • Latest
    • See the Great Red Spot up close

    170713 grs0 full.jpg?ixlib=rails 2.1

    See the Great Red Spot up close

    On Monday 10 July NASA’s Juno spacecraft swooped over the Great Red Spot, a centuries-old storm on Jupiter that is larger than Earth itself. While passing at an altitude of some 9,000 km it snapped four close-up shots that show new depths of the fascinating feature.

    The raw images, shown above, may look a little drab, but soon after they were received on Earth on Wednesday 12 July NASA released them to the public. Below are enhanced versions by citizen scientists that play with colour and contrast to reveal stunning detail and structure.

    170713 grs4 full.jpg?ixlib=rails 2.1
    credit: Nasa / SwRI / MSSS / Kevin Gill
    170713 grs2 full.jpg?ixlib=rails 2.1
    credit: NASA / SwRI / MSSS / Gerald Eichstädt
    170713 grs1 full.jpg?ixlib=rails 2.1
    NASA / JPL-Caltech / SwRI / MSSS / Roman Tkachenko
    170713 grs3 full.jpg?ixlib=rails 2.1
    credit: NASA / SwRI / MSSS / Gerald Eichstädt / Seán Doran
    170713 grs5 full.jpg?ixlib=rails 2.1
    credit: NASA / JPL-Caltech / SwRI / MSSS / Roman Tkachenko
