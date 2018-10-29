This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • News Space 29 October 2018
    1 minute read 
    The Ghost Nebula shimmers

    Hubble imaging reveals dynamic cloud blasted by a star.

    IC 63, a spectacular nebula, portrayed by NASA’s Hubble telescope.

    NASA, ESA, and STScI

    Some 550 light-years from Earth, a blue-giant star called Gamma Cassiopeiae is emitting an enormous torrent of radiation that is constantly colliding with the gas and dust that comprise a cometary cloud known formally as IC 63, and less rigidly as the Ghost Nebula.

    The force of the radiation from the star progressively strips material away from the nebula, forcing it into a distinctive fantail shape.

    NASA’s Hubble Telescope recently imaged the Ghost Nebula using both optical and infrared spectra. The result only adds to its spooky and spectacular reputation.

