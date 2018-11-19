This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    Image of the Day Space 19 November 2018
    1 minute read 
    The galaxy clusters that evoke Gene Roddenberry

    New image bears resemblance to classic TV sci-fi.

    It’s a galaxy, Jim, but not as we know it.

    X-ray: NASA/CXC/Leiden Univ./F. de Gasperin et al; Optical: SDSS; Radio: LOFAR/ASTRON, NCRA/TIFR/GMRT

    It requires a bit of squinting and a benevolent imagination, but it is certainly possible to see why the good folk at NASA recently described this image of a galaxy cluster known as Abell 1033 as resembling the Starship Enterprise from Star Trek.

    The picture arises from a combination of X-ray, radio wave and optical data gathered by the Chandra observatory, the Low-Frequency Array (LOFAR) in the Netherlands and the Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS) in New Mexico, US.

    Abell 1033 is actually two galaxy clusters, in the process of colliding. It is located about 1.6 billion light-years from Earth – a fair way away, even for Kirk, Spock, Scotty and the crew.

