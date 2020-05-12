The Crab Nebula still grabs the eye

We’ve been celebrating the Hubble Space Telescope’s greatest hits (image-wise) in recent weeks, but let’s not forget some of its inspirational collaborative work.

This wonderful 2018 composite of the Crab Nebula was made with data from the Chandra X-Ray Observatory (blue and white), Hubble (purple) and the Spitzer Space Telescope (pink).



The Crab Nebula was one of the first objects Chandra examined with its sharp X-ray vision, and it has been a frequent target of the telescope ever since its launch in 1999.



There are many reasons for that, not the least being that it is one of a handful of cases where there is strong historical evidence for when the star exploded. This helps astronomers understand the details of the explosion and its aftermath.



In the case of the Crab, observers in several countries reported the appearance of a "new star" in 1054 CE in the direction of the constellation Taurus.



Much has been learned about the Crab in the centuries since. Astronomers now know, for example, that it is powered by a quickly spinning, highly magnetised neutron star called a pulsar, which was formed when a massive star ran out of its nuclear fuel and collapsed.