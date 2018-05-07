  • Latest
    Image of the Day Space 07 May 2018
    1 minute read 
    The biggest moon in the solar system

    Jupiter’s moon Ganymede is still revealing its secrets.

    Ganymede is Jupiter’s largest moon and the largest moon in the solar system.
    NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

    Far across the solar system, where Earth appears merely as a pale blue dot, NASA’s Galileo spacecraft spent eight years orbiting Jupiter.

    During that time, the mission made a host of discoveries on the gas giant’s moons, including the observation of a magnetic environment around Ganymede that was distinct from Jupiter’s own magnetic field.

    The mission ended in 2003, but newly resurrected data from Galileo’s first flyby of Ganymede is yielding new insights about the largest moon in our solar system, and its environment — which is unlike any other.

