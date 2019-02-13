This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Space 13 February 2019
    1 minute read 
    The Andromeda galaxy, as you’ve never seen it before

    State-of-the-art sky-surveying camera produces exciting early results.

    Andromeda, captured by the Zwicky Transient Facility.

    ZTF/D Goldstein and R Hurt (Caltech)

    The Zwicky Transient Facility, or ZTF, which only went into operation at the Palomar Observatory in California in March last year, has produced a bonanza for astronomers.

    To date it has discovered 50 small near-Earth asteroids and more than 1100 supernovae, and surveyed an estimated one billion stars in the Milky Way.

    Looking beyond the local galaxy, the ZTF has also turned its attention to its neighbour, Andromeda, 2.5 million light-years away.

    By capturing three distinct parts of the visible light spectrum, it provided the raw material for this stunning new view, created by researchers at Caltech.

