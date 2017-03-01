That's a storm, by Jove!

A Jovian storm, captured by JunoCam. NASA

a month ago as the Juno spacecraft skirted the upper rim of Jupiter’s atmosphere, hovering above the giant planet’s cloud tops at an altitude of approximately 14,500 kilometres.

The shot captures a massive turbulent storm, with spiralling streams of cloud emanating from a central oval-shaped cloud structure that rotates within the Jovian southern hemisphere





The raw image was tweaked for clarity by a citizen scientist called Roman Tkachenko.