  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Image of the Day Space 01 March 2017
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    That's a storm, by Jove!

    A Jovian storm, captured by JunoCam.
    NASA
    NASA’s JunoCam captured this image a month ago as the Juno spacecraft skirted the upper rim of Jupiter’s atmosphere, hovering above the giant planet’s cloud tops at an altitude of approximately 14,500 kilometres.

    The shot captures a massive turbulent storm, with spiralling streams of cloud emanating from a central oval-shaped cloud structure that rotates within the Jovian southern hemisphere


    The raw image was tweaked for clarity by a citizen scientist called Roman Tkachenko.

    Explore #Juno #space #NASA #Jupiter
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Recommended for you
    Awed by a magnetar

    Astrophysicists detect one of the brightest and most enigmatic objects in the Universe.

    Framed by a fly

    DNA seemed the ultimate proof of guilt until one obsessive scientist uncovered a fly in the ointment. Liz Porter investigates.

    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles