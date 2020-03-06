This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Space 06 March 2020
    1 minute read 
    Testing one, two, three

    Behind the scenes glimpse of Orion ahead of its Moon voyage.

    ESA

    Radio frequency testing has begun on the first Orion spacecraft that will fly around the Moon as part of the Artemis 1 mission.

    The spacecraft will simulate a flight with most of its subsystems and equipment powered and in operational mode to test whether, once turned on, the electromagnetic waves of the electronic devices will disturb each other.

    In the next phase of testing, electromagnetic fields will be applied to test the craft’s susceptibility to inference from external forces.

    Orion has already passed three months of thermal and environmental testing at the Plum Brook Station in Ohio.

    Explore #space #spacecraft #electromagnetic
    Cosmos editorial team.
    1. https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Images/2020/03/Interference_testing
    2. https://www.nasa.gov/artemis-1
