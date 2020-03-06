Testing one, two, three

Radio frequency testing has begun on the first Orion spacecraft that will fly around the Moon as part of the Artemis 1 mission.

The spacecraft will simulate a flight with most of its subsystems and equipment powered and in operational mode to test whether, once turned on, the electromagnetic waves of the electronic devices will disturb each other.

In the next phase of testing, electromagnetic fields will be applied to test the craft’s susceptibility to inference from external forces.

Orion has already passed three months of thermal and environmental testing at the Plum Brook Station in Ohio.

