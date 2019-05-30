This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

30 May 2019
    • Image of the Day Space 30 May 2019
    1 minute read 
    Taking aim, preparing for landing

    Orbiting craft keeps a weather eye on next Mars mission landing spot.

    Jezero Crater, proposed landing location for NASA’s Mars 2020 mission.

    NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

    The prominent circular structure in this image – taken by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter – has been called Jezero Crater. It is the chosen landing site of the Mars 2020 mission, and as such a focus of frequent observation from above.

    The image has been artificially coloured by NASA staff, but those colours correspond to different types of sediments – notably, clays and carbonates – carried through channels carved billions of years ago when Mars boasted plenty of water.

    Explore #Mars 2020 #Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter
    C82 cover 600
    1. https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/MRO/main/index.html
    2. https://cosmosmagazine.com/space/nasa-calls-for-names-to-go-to-mars
