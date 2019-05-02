This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    News Space 02 May 2019
    Sunset on Mars

    InSight captures the end of the day, 55 million kilometres away.

    The daily dying of the light on Mars.

    NASA/JPL-Caltech

    In late April, the NASA InSight Lander took a break from its thus far very productive work probing the seismic mysteries of Mars and looked up at the sky.

    What it saw was amazing. Using the Instrument Context Camera (ICC) located beneath the lander’s deck, it recorded the movement of clouds as the sun set slowly beneath the horizon.

    For those taking notes, these images were taken on April 25, which marked the Martian day 145, of the mission, starting at 6.30pm Mars local time.

    Explore #Mars #InSight
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
