Sunset on Mars

The daily dying of the light on Mars. NASA/JPL-Caltech

In late April, the NASA InSight Lander took a break from its thus far very productive work probing the seismic mysteries of Mars and looked up at the sky.

What it saw was amazing. Using the Instrument Context Camera (ICC) located beneath the lander’s deck, it recorded the movement of clouds as the sun set slowly beneath the horizon.

For those taking notes, these images were taken on April 25, which marked the Martian day 145, of the mission, starting at 6.30pm Mars local time.