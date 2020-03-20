This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Space 20 March 2020
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    A giant stellar nursery

    Isolated stars may lend insight into star formation. 

    This image of LHA 120-N 150 was taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.

    ESA/Hubble, NASA, I. Stephens; CC BY 4.0

    This region of space with the bright pink cloud and the young stars surrounding it is known somewhat drily as LHA 120-N 150, which astronomers say is the perfect laboratory to study the origin of massive stars.

    LHA 120-N 150 is a substructure of the gigantic Tarantula Nebula, the largest stellar nursery in the local Universe.

    Astronomers have studied this region to learn more about the environment in which massive stars form, exploring whether isolated stars truly formed alone, or just moved away from their stellar siblings.

    Inside LHA 120-N 150 are several dozens of visible isolated stars. However, finding their origin isn’t easy; young stars, before they are fully formed – especially massive ones – look very similar to dense clumps of dust.

    Only detailed analysis and observations will reveal their true nature and help to solve the unanswered puzzle of the origin of massive stars.

    The observations are published in the Astrophysical Journal.

    Explore #Tarantula nebula #Hubble Telescope
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Cosmos editorial team.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C86 front cover ovato
    1. https://ui.adsabs.harvard.edu/abs/2017ApJ...834...94S/abstrac
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles