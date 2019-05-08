Sparkle and spiral

This is a galaxy dubbed NGC 2903. It lies about 30 million light-years from Earth in the constellation of Leo, and sits in a cluster of about 145 disc galaxies studied by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.

NGC 2903 displays all the classic components of spiral galaxies: bright stars, areas of glowing gas, dark strands of cosmic dust, a bulge of densely packed elements at its centre and, behind that, unseen, a massive black hole.