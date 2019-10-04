This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Space 04 October 2019
    1 minute read 
    Space is watching

    Hubble captures a fading star, the Engraved Hourglass Nebula.

    The Engraved HourGlass Planetary Nebula. 

    NASA/ESA/Hubble Telescope

    This image, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, shows the Engraved Hourglass Nebula – also known as MyCn 18 – with an unusual eye in its centre.

    This represents the end of the giant star’s lifecycle. As their nuclear fuel runs out, sun-like stars eject their outer layers and the core becomes a cooling, fading white dwarf.

    The hourglass shape is comprised of colourful glowing rings of gas being expelled from the star: nitrogen (red), hydrogen (green) and oxygen (blue).

    The clarity of Hubble images shows fascinating detail of the nebula ejection process, helping to solve the mysteries of their complex shapes and symmetries.

    Explore #Hubble Telescope #Nebula
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
