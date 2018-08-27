This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Space 27 August 2018
    1 minute read 
    Solar magnetism

    Scientists sketch the contours of the Sun’s magnetic field.

    The Sun’s magnetic field on August 10, 2018.
    NASA/GSFC/Solar Dynamics Observatory

    NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) scientists used their computer models to generate a view of the Sun's magnetic field on August 10, 2018. The bright active region right at the central area of the Sun clearly shows a concentration of field lines, as well as the small active region at the Sun's right edge, but to a lesser extent. Magnetism drives the dynamic activity near the Sun's surface.

