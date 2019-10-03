This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Space 03 October 2019
    1 minute read 
    Soaking up Earth views from space

    Astronaut Nick Hague enjoys his final moments on a space mission.

    A view of Earth from space.

    NASA/Nick Hague

    The best pics that most of us will ever snap from above are from airplane windows.

    NASA astronaut Nick Hague, however, took this image of Earth somewhat nostalgically towards the end of his six-month mission aboard the International Space Station.

    “Today is my last Monday living on this orbiting laboratory and I’m soaking up my final views,” he said.

    He and Alexey Ovchinin, from the Russian space agency Roscosmos, are coming to the end of a 203-day journey travelling 80.8 millions miles and orbiting the Earth more than 3000 times.

    Explore #international space station
