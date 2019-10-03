Soaking up Earth views from space

The best pics that most of us will ever snap from above are from airplane windows.



NASA astronaut Nick Hague, however, took this image of Earth somewhat nostalgically towards the end of his six-month mission aboard the International Space Station.

“Today is my last Monday living on this orbiting laboratory and I’m soaking up my final views,” he said.

He and Alexey Ovchinin, from the Russian space agency Roscosmos, are coming to the end of a 203-day journey travelling 80.8 millions miles and orbiting the Earth more than 3000 times.