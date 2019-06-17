This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Space 17 June 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Small galaxy, big heart

    Astronomers find there’s a lot going on in ESO 495-21.

    ESA/Hubble, NASA

    Nestled within this field of bright foreground stars lies ESO 495-21, a tiny galaxy with a big heart. While barely 3000 light-years across, a fraction of the size of the Milky Way, it is furiously forming huge numbers of stars.

    There are also indicators for a supermassive black hole in its centre – an unusual component for a galaxy of its size.

    Astronomers have studied bursts of activity within ESO 495-21 several times using the European Space Agency’s Hubble Space Telescope. This allows them to explore the galaxy’s multiple super star clusters – very dense regions only a few million years old and packed with massive stars.

    Investigating the earliest stages of their evolution, they hope, will help us understand how massive stars form and change throughout the universe.

    Explore #galaxy #Hubble Space Telescope
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C83 cover 600
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles