See a spacecraft ascending from above

This image shows the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft ascending into space after its launch from central Asian country Kazakhstan on Wednesday 25 September.

The shot is taken by Expedition 60 astronaut Christina Koch from the International Space Station.

After a four-orbit, six-hour voyage, The Soyuz docked at the station with NASA astronaut Jessica Meir, Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka and spaceflight passenger Hazzaa Ali Almansoori from the United Arab Emirates.