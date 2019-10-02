This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Space 02 October 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    See a spacecraft ascending from above

    It’s a breathtaking perspective.

    A grand view of the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft from space after its launch last week.

    NASA/Christina Koch

    This image shows the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft ascending into space after its launch from central Asian country Kazakhstan on Wednesday 25 September.

    The shot is taken by Expedition 60 astronaut Christina Koch from the International Space Station.

    After a four-orbit, six-hour voyage, The Soyuz docked at the station with NASA astronaut Jessica Meir, Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka and spaceflight passenger Hazzaa Ali Almansoori from the United Arab Emirates.

    Explore #international space station
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C84 cover 600
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles