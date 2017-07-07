  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Image of the Day Space 07 July 2017
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Seas of tranquility on Saturn’s icy moon

    The waves on the methane seas of Saturn’s moon Titan are very small, according to new research.

    Titan, Saturn’s largest moon, with Saturn in the background.
    Titan, Saturn’s largest moon, with Saturn in the background.
    NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory / Cassini Orbiter

    Titan, Saturn’s largest moon, has a cloudy appearance thanks to its atmosphere containing gaseous nitrogen and hydrocarbons.

    Beneath the atmosphere is a crust of frozen water dotted with lakes and seas of liquid hydrocarbons. Methane and ethane rain from the sky.

    Though it may sound inhospitable, scientists believer that it may contain the necessary ingredients for life – if not on the surface then in the watery ocean that is believe to lie deep beneath the icy crust.

    New research published in Earth and Planetary Science Letters suggests that conditions on Titan’s seas of liquid methane may be relatively serene – there are waves, but they are only about a centimetre high – which makes the seas an ideal place to land some future exploratory probe.

    Explore #Saturn #Titan #Cassini
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Recommended for you
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles