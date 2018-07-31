This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    Saturn’s turn to shine

    The ringed planet shows off in this recent Hubble photo.

    A Hubble Space Telescope snap of Saturn.
    NASA / ESA / STScl

    Saturn is perhaps the solar system’s most photogenic planet, and in this latest Hubble Space Telescope snapshot it is especially so because Saturn’s magnificent ring system is near its maximum tilt toward Earth.

    Hubble was used to observe the planet on June 6, 2018, when Saturn was less than 2.2 billion kilometres from Earth, nearly as close to us as it ever gets.

    Saturn was photographed as it approached a June 27 opposition, when the planet is directly opposite to the Sun in the night sky and is at its yearly closest distance to the Earth. Though all of the gas giants boast rings, Saturn’s are the largest and most spectacular, stretching out eight times the radius of the planet.

