    Image of the Day Space 04 April 2017
    1 minute read 
    1 minute read 
    Satellite catches Cyclone Debbie striking Queensland

    A stunning photo of Cyclone Debbie making landfall caught by the European Space Agency’s Copernicus Sentinel-3A satellite.

    The Copernicus Sentinel-3A satellite's Ocean and Land Colour Instrument captured Cyclone Debbie as it struck eastern Australia on 27 March 2017.
    European Space Agency

