    • Image of the Day Space 18 June 2019
    1 minute read 
    Rocket science and selfies

    NASA techs take a break to mark a milestone.

    The Mars 2020 team have a quiet celebration in the Spacecraft Assembly Facility's High Bay 1 clean room at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

    NASA/JPL-Caltech

    All work and no play makes for dull days, and the team of techs at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California are only too aware that the journey to a big success comprises lots of smaller ones.

    Thus, when members of the Mars 2020 team recently succeeded in successfully installing and raising the remote sensing mast on the mission’s rover, it was regarded – rightly – as a moment worth recording.

    Explore #Mars 2020
    1. https://mars.nasa.gov/mars2020/
