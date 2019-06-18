Rocket science and selfies
NASA techs take a break to mark a milestone.
All work and no play makes for dull days, and the team of techs at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California are only too aware that the journey to a big success comprises lots of smaller ones.
Thus, when members of the Mars 2020 team recently succeeded in successfully installing and raising the remote sensing mast on the mission’s rover, it was regarded – rightly – as a moment worth recording.
